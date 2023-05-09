Ace Maseru, Quthing LMPS advance to Nedbank Top  8 semis

Leemisa Thuseho

ACE Maseru and Quthing LMPS have advanced to the semifinals of the 2023 A Division Nedbank Top 8.

The two teams advanced after winning their respective quarterfinal matches at the LCS Ground in Maseru yesterday.

Quthing LPMS were the first to book a spot in the semifinals by beating Mokhotlong based side, Mzamane FC 3-0.

The match played in cold and rainy weather saw Quthing LMPS scoring all the three goals in the second half after a goalless first half.

Refiloe Kheleli opened the scoring in the 57th minute before Kopano Taylor doubled the lead five minutes later.

While Mzamane were hoping to bounce back, Letuka Mokhoachane put the last nail in their coffin by netting the third goal in 70th minute.

Quthing LMPS ‘s Taylor was named the man of the match.

In the semifinals, they will face the winner between Likhopo and Lilemela, which are playing their quarterfinal match today at the Bambatha Ts’ita Sport Arena Ground in Maseru.

ACE Maseru will also play in the semifinals after edging Limkokwing University (LU) 2-1 score. The match was also played at the LCS Ground.

ACE Maseru were quick to draw first blood just nine minutes into the game when Refiloe Mokokoane converted from the penalty spot. They managed to maintain the lead until half time.

Four minutes into the second half, Lekhooa Hlaele extended the lead for ACE Maseru. However, the same Hlaele suffered a blow towards the end of the game when he netted in his own goal to put the score at 2-1. Ace Maseru nonetheless advanced on that scoreline.

Ace Maseru’s Liteboho Mothala was named the man on the match for this clash.

In the semifinal, ACE Maseru will meet the winner between Majantja and Sehene-hene who will face-off today in a quarterfinal match at Bambatha Ts’ita Sport Arena.

The semifinals will be played from 13 to 14 May at Bambatha Ts’ita Sport Arena.

Quthing LMPS coach, Nahanelo Sthonga, said after the match they were happy to have won it and aimed to win every game in the knock-out competition.

“A knock-out competition is different from a league competition which is a marathon. Here, once you lose a game you are out,” Sthonga told the Sunday Express.

“I think we started well, and we are ready to face any opponent in the semifinals…we prepared well as our target it to win this tournament.”

On his part, ACE Maseru assistant coach Tefo Maipato said despite their victory over LU, he was not happy with the performance of his players.

He said they failed to stick to their own style of play which is dominating possession. Rather they allowed LU to force them to play to their style of high pressing football.

But he said they would go back to the drawing board and rectify that ahead of their semifinal match.

“A win is a win, but I am not happy with the boys’ performance,” Maipato said.

“We are known for passing football with possession domination but today we allowed LU to force us to play in their own style and that made work difficult for us. During half time we talked to the boys and they came back better. We will go back to the drawing board and work on our mistakes.”