Famo artiste unveils blanket range 

…assures Basotho blanket is not aligned with famo gangs

Moroke Sekoboto

Award-winning famo artist, Khethang “Morusu” Hlalele, has collaborated with Basotho blanket manufacturer, Aranda Textile, to make the Letsatsi (the sun) blanket range.

The range will be launched at the ‘Manthabiseng Convention Centre in Maseru on Saturday 22 June, 2024.

It is part of Aranda’s Young Basotho Designers Collection (YBDC), an initiative targeted at young Basotho designers, to showcase their blanket designs whilst also contributing to the legacy of this iconic brand.

It also aims to empower young designers of Sotho origin, giving them a platform to showcase their blanket designs.

To keep this tradition alive, Aranda recognises the need to acknowledge authentic blanket designs by Basotho, for Basotho.

Since the YBDC project inception in 2022, Aranda has collaborated with the likes of musician Thaabe Letsie aka Ntate Stunna and socialite Tshepo Pitso aka Material Don Dada, to produce Manothi a Koriana and Lithota respectively.

This time, Aranda has partnered with the South African based famo artiste, Morusu, to produce the Letsatsi blanket range.

Hailing from Qomoqomong in Quthing, Morusu is a renowned famo musician who plays an accordion besides singing.

He has an impressive resume, having worked with other established artists including Ntate Stunna, Malome Vector, Wave Rhyder, ‘Me Puseletso Seema, ‘Me ‘Motseng and Tlaile.

Among his accolades, Morusu has three awards to his name. Those are two South African Traditional Music Award (SATMA)s and one South African Music Awards (SAMA).

Morusu is also a producer, songwriter, actor, voice over artist and designer.

He has produced countless background songs for SABC 1’ Skeem Saam and Generations: The Legacy soapies, Mzanzi Magic’s mini soapies, Quizzical Pictures’ story Yalla, which is famo related and popular Showmax’s Outlaws to name a few.

The Mojolo hitmaker told the Lesotho Times in an exclusive interview this week, that his Letsatsi range was not aligned with famo gangs, but for Basotho to embrace and wear “hence its colours are different from any famo gang colours”.

He also pleaded with Basotho to wear it with pride as it is a unique blanket inspired by Basotho culture just like the popular generations old Seanamarena.

He further appealed to fellow famo musicians to refrain from criminal activities as they destroyed their craft.

“When I heard of Aranda Textile’s Young Basotho Designers Collection initiative two years ago, I immediately developed interest. Unfortunately, the application period had already lapsed. But I didn’t give up. When the entries reopened, I applied,” Morusu said.

He, however, related that his major challenge was him merely being a famo musician, which delayed his admission.

“Being a famo artist was a challenge on its own. I had to be investigated first as to whether I was not aligned with any famo gangs. They (Aranda) conducted a long interview, interrogating me to establish if I had ever been involved in any famo related violence,” Morusu said.

“I had lost hope. Hence, I appeal to famo gangs to refrain from conflicts because they will destroy our work (music). I got accepted after it was ascertained that I was a disciplined and respectful person who is not affiliated to any gang.

“I am grateful to Aranda for the opportunity and I plead for Basotho’s support because my unique design is made for them, not myself or famo gangs.”

He said the Letsatsi blanket range was now available at Aranda while the official launch would be in Maseru next week Saturday.

Morusu also revealed that he developed a passion to design clothing a while ago, starting with t-shirts and bucket hats illustrating Basotho blanket designs.

“My other forte, apart from being a famo artist, is design. I started designing t-shirts and bucket hats trademarked Morusu as well as caps. That’s where my passion for design started. So, when I learnt of this opportunity, I became excited and grabbed it. I worked with graphic designer, Isaac Sentšo, to design the range,” Morusu said.