Econet launches M2 million contest

Staff Reporter

DIGITAL services provider, Econet Telecom Lesotho, will give away M2 million in prizes to their customers through its summer campaign, Blue Oceans.

The Blue Oceans campaign was launched over the weekend at Pitso Ground in Maseru amid fanfare. It is held under the tagline, #HoaHlamatseha, loosely translated ‘there is plenty’.

Through this competition, Econet’ subscribers stand to win a share of over M2 million in cash prizes and smartphones.

Econet subscribers can participate in the Blue Oceans campaign by buying voice or data bundles or by sending premium-rated SMSs with the words ‘Blue Oceans’ to 30001 for one entry costing M1. Subscribers can also increase their chances of winning by sending the words ‘Blue Oceans’ to 31000 to get seven entries at the cost of M5.

By participating, subscribers can win cash prizes ranging from M500 each day up to the grand prize of M200 000 per month, as well as smartphones.

Another exciting component of the Blue Oceans campaign is that it is the first-of-its-kind Live Game Show that will be streamed on Econet’s Facebook page.

Seven subscribers will be randomly selected to participate in the 20 to 30 minutes’ game. Each participant will be assigned a letter from A to G, and participant A will be prompted to choose any digit between 2 and 9 while participants B to G will choose between 0 and 9. The participants will then create a phone number (MSISDN) by combining their assigned letter with their chosen digit.

The campaign will run until February 2024.

According to Econet, the Blue Oceans campaign underscores the telecommunications giant’s dedication to leading the way in shaping the future of the digital revolution in Lesotho and reinforcing Econet as the leader in innovation as well as changing lives throughout the Mountain Kingdom.

“This campaign raises the bar on the new trajectory we are embarking on as Econet. It also seeks to celebrate and recognise the milestones we have achieved over the years through the steadfast support of our esteemed customers,” Econet’s General Manager – Marketing Communications and Customer Experience, ‘Mapusetso Ntṧekhe said.

“We are excited about the joy the Blue Oceans campaign brings to our customers. This campaign is fun, interactive and very easy to participate in. We have amazing cash prizes and massive giveaways in the pipeline across the 10 districts.

“The participants stand a chance to share a prize pool of M15 000 if the phone number created exists and the owner has opted-in the campaign and answers the phone when called. If the phone number exists but the subscriber is not participating in the campaign, the participants will only share M7000 and if it does not exist, they will share a guaranteed M3500. Indeed, ho tlo hlamatseha.

“Econet Telecom Lesotho remains resolute in its commitment to come up with solutions and innovations that enhance the livelihoods of its customers,” she said.