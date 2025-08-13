7 accomplices to be charged with Lipholo

…as LMPS, SAPS investigations continue

Hopolang Mokhopi

THE ongoing police investigations have so far identified seven alleged accomplices of incarcerated Basotho Covenant Movement (BCM) leader, Reverend Tšepo Lipholo, in his quest to reclaim territories incorporated into South Africa from Lesotho before 1966.

According to a court document seen by the Lesotho Times, the seven are: one Rev Matsora, Mpiti Thamae, Mathapelo Motsamai, Morero Sekere, Kenneth Matee, Obed Makhatseane and Mohalo Moletsane. They are accused of conspiring with Dr Lipholo to overthrow His Majesty’s government, thereby committing treason.

Dr Lipholo was on Monday formally charged with treason before Maseru Magistrate Lebusa Tšosane, who advised him to seek bail at the High Court, as subordinate Courts lack jurisdiction over treason cases.

The new treason charge adds to existing counts of sedition, human trafficking, and disrespecting the Royal Family, which were laid on 4 July 2024 during his first court appearance.

He has been in custody since then.

According to the charge sheet, Dr Lipholo connived with the seven in their treasonous act of planning to overthrow the government.

“In that upon or about the period beginning April 2025 to June 2025 and at or near Qoaling in the district of Maseru, the said accused (Lipholo) did unlawfully and intentionally, acting in concert and furtherance of a common purpose with the following: Rev Matsora, Mpiti Thamae, Mathapelo Motsamai, Morero Sekere, Kenneth Matee, Obed Makhatseane, and Mohalo Moletsane, while owing allegiance to the Kingdom of Lesotho, as a citizen of Lesotho or a bearer of the Lesotho passport and with the intention of overthrowing or coercing to overthrow the government of Lesotho, did the overt acts, the particulars whereof are as follows; formed a team to Mohale’s Hoek, Taung, where they attended meetings with the residents and their chiefs wherein the said accused was unlawfully and intentionally soliciting their support to have himself declared as the king of the territory in South Africa which was prior to the 4th October 1966, comprised in the former colony of Basutoland.”

They are also accused of recruiting young Basotho males aged between 10 and 35 in different districts, including Mokhotlong, to train them in preparation for the forceful reclamation of land from South Africa. They allegedly also prepared a military budget for training to be held in South Africa.

“The said accused while at Qoaling, did communicate or attempt to communicate by letters, which the Crown has in its possession, with the USA President, the President of Israel, and the ambassador of Israel to Washington with the intention of requesting military assistance.”

The Lesotho Mounted Police Service (LMPS) spokesperson, Senior Superintendent Mpiti Mopeli, told the Lesotho Times yesterday that the seven and others were yet to be charged.

“The police are still busy with investigations and once completed, those implicated will be brought before court to be charged,” SSP Mopeli said.

Asked about Mr Thamae, SSP Mopeli said he was no longer a police officer.

“He is a retired member of the Lesotho Mounted Police Service,” SSP Mopeli said.

The LMPS is conducting a joint investigation with the South African Police Service (SAPS) as it has been alleged that the activities extended across the border.

Meanwhile, Dr Lipholo remains in remand prison at Maseru Central Correctional Service while awaiting a bail verdict. His legal team, comprising four lawyers; Advocates Borenahabokhethe Sekonyela, Fusi Sehapi, Rantšiuoa Lesenyeho and Tebalo Potsane, argued for his release before Justice Fumane Khabo in the High Court on Tuesday this week.

Bail hearing

During the hearing, Crown prosecutor Adv Tsebiso Fuma, argued that Dr Lipholo’s bail application was procedurally flawed. He contended that the application was framed as a “bail pending appeal” request instead of an “ordinary bail” request, creating confusion about which legal criteria should apply.

Citing the 2018 case of Thabo Moshaobathe Motsamai and Another vs DPP, Adv Fuma said High Court rules require bail petitions to be addressed to the Chief Justice or other judges, signed by the applicant’s legal representative, and accompanied only by a copy of the warrant of commitment or charge sheet.

He argued that because the accused is challenging the remand proceedings from the Magistrate’s Court, any “bail pending appeal” should have been filed in that same court, not in the High Court.

“When he combines them, he makes it difficult for us to know what factors to address, those applicable to bail pending appeal or those for ordinary bail,” Adv Fuma said.

Lipholo’s defence

Adv Lesenyeho, for Dr Lipholo, admitted that they had filed a further affidavit without the court’s permission but said they were “pressed into a corner” after the prosecution unexpectedly added the treason charge the day before the hearing.

“This new charge doesn’t change our position on bail, but the court had to be informed of the development. It would have been misleading to proceed as if the new charge didn’t exist,” Adv Lesenyeho said.

He accused the prosecution of deliberately delaying the new charge until bail proceedings were almost concluded, forcing the defence to adjust its submissions at the last minute.

Justice Khabo questioned whether the defence’s additional submissions breached procedure.

Adv Lesenyeho insisted they were not, arguing that the change was necessary to avoid the court granting bail based on outdated charges.

Justice Khabo reserved her ruling, saying: “There is a lot that has been said, so the court has to apply its mind to the submissions. I will try to make a ruling as soon as possible. You will hear from the Judge’s clerk”.