Newly appointed QMMH MD calls for unity

Limpho Sello

NEWLY appointed Queen Mamohato Memorial Hospital (QMMH) managing director, Norbert Moji, called for team work and unity of purpose among all staffers at the country’s major referral hospital.

Dr Moji was appointed last week to run the affairs of the hospital on behalf of the Ministry of Health.

This follows the government’s decision to take over the facility which had been managed by the Tšepong Consortium since it opened its doors to patients in 2011.

Dr Moji will be deputised by Dr Lipontšo Makakole. Colonel ‘Mamoi Mofelehetsi will be in charge of Administration and Support Services; Sister Mathaabe Raseleso is the new head of nursing services and Dr Makhetha Mosotho will manage the Likotsi and Qoaling filter clinics.

Dr Moji and his team were presented before the QMMH staff on Monday at a ceremony to mark the handover of the hospital to the government.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr Moji said he was apprehensive of the future as he did not know what he was getting into after assuming his new position.

He however, called for unity, team work and patriotism among hospital staffers.

“One does not know what the future holds but all I can say is I am a Mosotho born and bred in Lesotho,” Dr Moji said.

“We can be a whole lot of things but we must respect Basotho and diligently serve them. Let us hold hands and work together because a hospital is not something that you can manage on your own. But together we are powerful to change what could be going wrong today in the health system.

“If everyone can do that (unite and work together as a team), I assure you that this hospital will be regarded as a centre of excellence where people will always return to for quality health services,” Dr Moji said.

He said Basotho had an unsavoury reputation of being incapable of achieving anything on their own.

“Let us prove to the world that we can actually achieve something,” he said

On her part, the Director General for Health Services, Nyane Letsie, reminded QMMH staff that the hospital is named after the late Queen Mamohato who was known for her good deeds during her lifetime. She urged the staffers to emulate the late queen’s example.

“Patients don’t have to be stranded just because there has been in a change in the management of a health institution. The patients will still come here to seek health services. Let us therefore, continue serving them well and make them proud of us,” Dr Letsie said.