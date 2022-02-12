2910 minors vaccinated against Covid-19

…govt’s target is to jab 240 922 minors

Limpho Sello

A TOTAL of 2910 minors in the 12 to 17 age group have so far been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Another 57 994 minors have received their first jab of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine. National Covid-19 Secretariat (NACOSEC) Communications and Publicity Manager, Mateboho Mosebekoa, this week said the aim was to vaccinate a total of 240 922 eligible minors.

“The 2910 fully vaccinated children are those who received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine while another 57 994 have only received the first jab,” Ms Mosebekoa said in an interview.

She said the government was expecting another batch of Pfizer vaccines before the end of the week to enable it to meet its target of jabbing all eligible minors. She did not say where the vaccines had been sourced from.

Schools have been forced to conduct classes on a rotational basis with learners attending lessons on different days to ensure there is no over-crowding in classrooms. The schools and the public in general are encouraged to practice social distancing as part of efforts to curb the spread of the virus. Once all eligible minors have been jabbed, the expectation is that schools will return to normal learning with their usual complement of learners and staff.

Just like the vaccination of adults, the jabbing of eligible minors is being done as part of efforts to protect them from falling critically ill, getting hospitalised and even dying from Covid-19.

Besides the minors, NACOSEC said the number of adults who have so far been vaccinated is 913 076.