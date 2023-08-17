2023 SA Dance Music Awards

As Dlala Thukzin, Kabza De Small, and Skye Wanda lead nominations…

Dance music geniuses Dlala Thukzin, Kabza De Small and Skye Wanda are leading the 2023 South African Dance Music Awards nominations.

Dlala Thukzin, real name Thuthuka Zindlovu, is leading with four nominations this year with the prestigious Best Gqom Record, Best Dance Album, Best Producer and Best Male DJ.

Following closely behind with three nominations is Kabelo Motha, aka Kabza De Small, with the Best Dance Album, Best Producer and Best Male DJ, and Nonhle Mhlongo, real name Skye Wanda, with the Best House Record, Best Female Vocalist and Best House Record.

The SA Dance Music Awards recognize and celebrate the artists who have pushed boundaries, broken barriers, and set new standards of innovation and creativity within the dance music industry.

As the premier platform in SA dedicated to honouring the exceptional talents and achievements of artists, producers, DJs and industry professionals in the realm of dance music, they strive to shine a spotlight on the remarkable contributions made to the local and global music scene.

Voting is open for all South Africans and will close at midnight on August 28.

The awards ceremony will take place on September 2 at The Durban Playhouse Company.

Below is the list of nominations.

Dance Music Rising Star

FlexAudionative

Thabisoul

Senjay

Ndloh Jnr

Funkysoul

Best Male DJ

Kabza De Small

SOA Matrix

Oscar Mbo

Dlala Thukzin

DJ Terance

Best Female Vocalist

Nkosazana Daughter

Ami Faku

Mawhoo

Mashudu

Skye Wanda

Best Male Vocalist

Sir Trill

Daliwonga

Young Stunna

Sino Msolo

Russell Zuma

Best Live Act

Young Stunna

Black Motion

Pabi Cooper

Mawhoo

Russell Zuma

Best Producer

Dlala Thukzin

Drega

SOA Matrix

Sam Deep

Kabza De Small

Best Dance Album

Oscar Mbo – Groovy Since 90 Sumthin

Morda – Asante

Kabza De Small – KOA II

Pabi Cooper – Cooperville

Dlala Thukzin – Finally Famous

Best House Record

Skye Wanda – Amazwi

Oscar Mbo & C-Black feat. Mawhoo – Umoya Wami

Morda & Oscar Mbo feat. Murumba Pitch – Mohigan Sun

Maline Aura feat. Drega – Mabebuza

Best Female DJ

DJ Lesoul

Lerato Kganyago

Thandi Draai

Ayanda MVP

Sedii Moshounyane

Best Gqom Record

Que DJ & DJ Lag – Where’s your father

Dlala Thukzin feat. MK Productions, Sykes & Sfundo – Mina

DJ FunkyQla & DJ Lab – Lift Club

Ndloh Jnr feat. Dreamteam & Daliwonga – Obay’zolo

Best Radio DJ

Ayanda MVP

DJ Lesoul

DJ Sonic

Best Photographer

Starlight Pictures

OK Majozi

Sphesihle Sogoni

Blacksheep

Bathathe Photography

Best Compilation Album

Dogg Dbn – Sounds of Wine Wednesday

Thandi Draai – Africa Gets Physical, Vol, 4