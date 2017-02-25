Why Moleleki should lead: Thabane

’Marafaele Mohloboli

FORMER premier and All Basotho Convention (ABC) leader Thomas Thabane says he agreed to let Alliance of Democrats (AD) leader, Monyane Moleleki, become premier in their envisaged government of national unity (GNU) to give him the chance to “clean up the mess” he was part of during his time in the Democratic Congress (DC).

Mr Moleleki is a former DC deputy leader and also served as a cabinet minister in the seven-party coalition government headed by Prime Minister Pakalitha Mosisili. He jumped ship from the DC in December 2016 to form the AD after being suspended by Dr Mosisili for signing an agreement with the opposition alliance to oust and replace the coalition government.

Under the agreement, with Dr Thabane and the other opposition leaders, Thesele ‘Maseribane of the Basotho National Party (BNP) and Keketso Rantšo of the Reformed Congress of Lesotho (RCL), Mr Moleleki would head the coalition for the first 18 months upon forming government and thereafter trade places with Dr Thabane who would initially be deputy prime minister.

And on Tuesday, Dr Thabane told a press conference at AME Hall in Maseru that he convinced his opposition colleagues to give Mr Moleleki the premiership because “he was part of this mess and he needs to fix it”.

“And he (Mr Moleleki) has already promised to clean it up as he knows every corner of manipulation to clean up this mess and where it all started.

“He has promised to clean up this mess as he is part of those who created it and I believe he will do that,” Dr Thabane said.

He urged all those who had doubts to reconsider saying it was “the best decision to take the country forward”.

Dr Thabane said having been prime minister himself, he felt it was prudent to give Mr Moleleki a chance to prove himself since he had never been in the position despite being a pivotal part of many previous regimes.

“If anyone has doubts that this is the right decision I would suggest they reconsider.

“I have been prime minister before, and I would like him to also have a feel of what it is like to be a premier. He has always worked hard in various governments without gaining anything.

“It’s time that he also has a feel of what it’s like to be prime minister. Why shouldn’t he gain from his toiling,” Dr Thabane asked rhetorically.

Mr Moleleki was, however, not reachable to comment on how he planned to clean up the mess that Dr Thabane referred to.