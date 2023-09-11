Vodacom donates shoes to vulnerable children

Seithati Motsoeneng

Telecommunication powerhouse Vodacom Lesotho has handed over 2000 pairs of school shoes to the Ministry of Education for onward donation to vulnerable children in the districts of Mokhotlong, Thaba-Tseka, Leribe, Quthing and Qacha’s Nek. Each district will get 400 pairs of the footwear.

The donation was made through the Vodacom Lesotho Foundation—the charity arm of Vodacom Lesotho mandated to invest in critical areas of development in line with the government’s national strategic development plan. The foundation supports sustainable initiatives that drive social change, improve people’s lives and solve pressing social needs.

Speaking during a media briefing held on Monday in Maseru, Vodacom Lesotho’s Head of Legal, Regulatory and External Affairs, Tšepo Ntaopane, said the donation was the company’s effort to uplift Lesotho’s education sector.

He also said it was the responsibility of the corporate sector to assist the vulnerable as a way of giving back to communities which support their businesses.

“Our country’s economy is stumbling and the government does not have the financial muscle to cater for all Basotho’s needs, and that is where we, as cooperates, come in,” Mr Ntaopane said.

“Many students still go to school without school-shoes, which sometimes can limit their learning potential. The Vodacom Foundation is committed to assist in bringing learning comfort to those vulnerable children.”

In his vote of thanks, the Ministry of Education and Training’s Principal Secretary (PS), John Oliphant, acknowledged Vodacom for its act of kindness.

“There is nothing more important than investing in education because it is the future. Many countries like Germany and others have been able to uplift their economy through education investments,” Dr Oliphant said.

The PS also noted many children living in the country’s rural areas were faced with many challenges such as travelling long distances on rough terrain and the situation becomes worse when they are not wearing any shoes.

“We cannot thank Vodacom enough for its thoughtful gesture as this will put confidence in many children who come from underprivileged backgrounds,” Dr Oliphant said.