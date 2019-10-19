Tšutšulupa calls for patience

Moorosi Tsiane

LIPHAKOE coach Thabo Tšutšulupa has called on the side’s supporters to be patient following a string of poor results that have left the team bottom of the premier league four games into the new season.

Before this weekend’s round of matches, the Quthing outfit had just one point from four Econet Premier League matches having lost three and drawn one.

Liphakoe had a good season in 2018/19 finishing in the top eight for the first time. However, it looks like Tšutšulupa’s charges are having it tough this season.

The side first lost to Kick4Life in the season opener before drawing with Swallows in their second match. It went on to lose to Bantu and Matlama.

Tšutšulupa conceded that they have found the going tough but said they are working hard to improve.

“It has been tough but things will change soon as we are working hard around the clock to change our results,” Tšutšulupa said.

He said his charges must rise to the occasion and meet expectations by performing better than last season where they finished eighth.

“We are a victim of our own success, so our players must realise they are expected to perform better. All the other sides have improved. The LMPS’ 1-0 loss to Swallows is evidence that teams have improved.”

He however, said his side just needs one win to help his squad improve its psychology.

“It’s psychological so it needs us to move away from our comfort zone. We only need to win one match then players will become more confident. I don’t think we are in this position because of the changes in playing personnel; we have just been sloppy.

“We have also missed Tšepang Makapa, our top scorer last season who has been out with an injury. However, he is back in training,” he said.

While their form has so far been nothing short of dreadful, Tšutšulupa said he still believes that his charges can still end the season as one of the top four sides.

“We can get into the top four this season. We just need to convert the chances that we create,” Tšutšulupa said.