Tseka upbeat about Likuena chances

Mikia Kalati

LIOLI defender Kopano Tseka is ready to fight for his place in the starting lineup of the senior Likuena national side which is preparing for a hectic schedule in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations AFCON qualifiers, COSAFA Cup and 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers.

Tseka recently returned to the national team fold after a bitter feud with the Lesotho Football Association (LeFA) resulted in his suspension from Likuena’s activities.

The defender was among a group of players that had asked to be excused from last year’s December camp due to work commitments, a request which did not sit well with LeFA who sanctioned Tseka and the players for what they felt was disrespect for the national team.

His teammates, defender Bokang Sello and attacking midfielder Tumelo Khutlang have also been recalled to the national team.

Tseka recently linked up with his Likuena teammates in a 24 man squad ahead of the opening AFCON campaign at home against Tanzania on 10 June.

Thereafter, Likuena will head to Rustenburg, South Africa for the regional COSAFA Cup where they will play Namibia in the quarterfinals.

“It feels good to be back in the team and I am going to work very hard to prove my value to the team,” Tseka said in an interview with the Lesotho Times.

“I have done well with the team in the past but I believe there is more that I can give to my country.

“It is not going to be easy (to return to the first 11) since the team has new combinations but I will give my best to get my place back,” the defender said, adding he wanted to help the team to go all the way in the COSAFA tournament.

Tseka had an excellent 2016 COSAFA tournament where Lesotho came through the group stage without a loss.

Tseka was solid along with Basia Makepe with whom he has played with in national youth ranks.

Likuena Squad to face Tanzania

Goalkeepers: Daniel Jousse, Sam Ketsekile (LCS) and Likano Teele (LDF)

Defenders: Mkwanazi Motlomelo (Sandawana), Mafa Moremoholo, Bokang Sello, Kopano Tseka (Lioli), Thapelo Mokhehle and Ituemeleng Faleni (Bantu).

Midfielders: Bokang Mothoana (Kick4Life), Tšoanelo Koetle (Lioli), Kefuoe Mahula, Jane Thabantšo (Matlama), Hlompho Kalake, Thabiso Mohapi, Litšepe Marabe, (Bantu), Lehlohonolo Fothoane, (Swallows), Tsietsi Motšeare (Sky Battalion) Napo Matsoso (USA).

Strikers: Thapelo Tale, Thabiso Brown (both Kick4Life), Tumelo Khutlang (Lioli), Sera Motebang (Matlama),