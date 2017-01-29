Tseka breaks silence on Likuena

Mikia Kalati

LIOLI defender Kopano Tseka has broken his silence on the ongoing dilemma involving the Lesotho Football Association (LeFA) and a number of Lioli players who have been side-lined by the football governing body.

Last week, LeFA announced that Tseka and two teammates, Tšepo Seturumane and Tšepo Lekhooana would not benefit from the association’s funding of Lioli’s participation in the CAF Champions League which gets underway in February.

LeFA funds the participation of the country’s representatives in the tournament including the costs of hosting the visiting team, the six-day camp prior to the match as well as allowances when the team travels outside the country.

The move was seen as punishment for Tseka and other players who did not heed call-ups to the national team last month.

However, the defender who formed a solid partnership in the heart of the Likuena defence alongside Basia Makepe at the regional COSAFA Cup last year said he never retired from the national team as the statement from LeFA indicated.

“I never turned down the national team call up in December but all I did was to write to the association requesting a break from national team activities due to work commitments,” Tseka said.

“I made the association aware through that letter that I have challenges at work which made it difficult for me be with the team.”

The defender also presented this newspaper with the letters that he wrote to LeFA which were received by the association on December 15.

“I, Kopano Tseka as one of the national team players called to represent the team in the upcoming Championship of Africa Nations (CHAN) tournament to take place in April 2017, would like to submit to your office that due to unforeseen circumstances, I request to be given a break from participating in national team activities,” the letter stated.

“I have challenges regarding my work schedule and when I do not attend work my salary is affected because I do not earn a normal salary. I get paid as per shift.

“I also request to know if there are any incentives for the official games. However, I would like to indicate that am not retiring from international football therefore I will still be available for future call-ups if needed.

“I humbly request to know when I will be paid my outstanding incentives,” Tseka’s letter also stated.

Meanwhile, LeFA refused to discuss the matter, with secretary general, Mokhosi Mohapi telling this publication that they had since closed the chapter on Tseka and other players.

“We have closed that chapter and are looking forward to the preparations for the upcoming CAF Champions League and the CHAN qualifiers with or without such players,” Mohapi said.