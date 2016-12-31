Three murder cases in Mohale’s Hoek

THREE murder cases were reported in Mohale’s Hoek district during Christmas weekend.

The Police Officer Commanding Mohale’s Hoek police, Superintendent Api Letsie, said in an interview this week that in one of the cases, the body of a 65 year-old man was found in his house in Ha Bereng Matsoho with open wounds last Friday.

Supt Letsie said on Saturday, another body of a 48-year old man was also discovered lying in a pool of blood near a liquor restaurant with open wounds in Thabaneng.

He also revealed that yet another body, this time of a 26 year-old man was discovered with open wounds on Boxing Day.

Supt Letsie said no arrests have been made but police investigations are underway with regard to all the cases.

In another development, Supt Letsie said a 14 year-old girl died instantly on the night of Boxing Day after she and another girl were hit by a vehicle.

The injured girl is receiving treatment at Quthing hospital. The suspect in this case is expected to appear in court during the course of the week.

All in all, the Mohale’s Hoek district recorded six sexual offences, three murder cases, two cases of stock theft, eight cases of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, seven housebreaking cases, two armed robbery cases and one attempted murder case from 16 to 26 December 2016.

Supt Letsie urged Basotho to be cautious as they celebrate New Year to avoid the loss of lives and property.