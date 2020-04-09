Thando Thabethe reveals details of 5FM exit

MEDIA personality Thando Thabethe has finally broken her silence following her sudden resignation from 5FM.

In a Twitter thread on Wednesday, Thabethe revealed some shocking details that led to her exit from the station, stating that she was the last to find out that her show, the Thabooty Drive was canned.

Detailing her reasons why she resigned, Thabethe wrote: “Context first: 5FM had and acting programme and station manager for a couple of months, they finally appointed JD Mostert and Siyanda Fikelephi as Station and Programme Manager respectively.

“On Friday 28 February I had a meeting with the PM who let me know that the show was renewed, as per our annual negotiations. I then tried to negotiate a raise of R200 an hour. At this point he had agreed for me to take two weeks leave to shoot housekeepers.”

She explained further: “Fast forward (to) the following Monday, I hear that the Thabooty drive will be no longer as it doesn’t fit into the 2/5-year plan of the SABC. This info I hear from colleagues or people on my show. At this point I hear that the replacement of the show had already been notified and so had my current teammates. Note: I was the last to find out that my very own show no longer existed!”

She added: “I was offered…wait for it…SUNDAYS 4-7am. I have ploughed many hours into the work that I do, and found this an insult after 11 years on radio. I then proceeded to resign. The current line up at 5FM is not a representation of the diverse country that we live in. It’s also very easy to dub me as “demanding” to the powers that be in the hope that the truth doesn’t come out.

“The truth eventually did come out, I was then offered my original slot back, which I declined, in the fear of being victimised by the very same people who wanted me gone to begin with.

“Because I have been in this industry for a while and understand 100 percent that shows are shuffled and changed annually. My gripe is the lies told to me and about me for personal gains. I hope this never happens to anyone else. I know of many stories where artistes are mistreated…And hope that others will be able to speak up when unfairly labelled and treated,” Thabethe tweeted. -IOL