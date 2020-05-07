Thabane sets retirement date

Staff Reporter

EMBATTLED Prime Minister Thomas Thabane says he will step down on 29 May 2020.

He however, said he will only go on that date if the governing coalition and his own All Basotho Convention (ABC) party expedite the processes to facilitate his retirement.

In a televised address to the nation on Thursday, the 80-year-old Mr Thabane said he was merely restating his earlier position, first announced in January 2020, to “voluntarily” give up power by July 2020 latest. He said although his mandate expired in 2022, he had seen it fit to go earlier because he no longer had the stamina and vitality required for the top job.

“…It is my wish to retire by the 31st of July 2020 or earlier date of the 29th of May 2020 if all the necessary conditions for my retirement are put in place,” Mr Thabane said.

“Allow me to announce today that one significant step leading to my retirement has been completed with the enactment of the ninth amendment to the constitution. As a result the government and the political party I lead (ABC) will coordinate the process of my retirement in a mature manner and with a view to ensuring the continued stability of Lesotho as well as guaranteeing that our country is on a good course to reconciliation, unity and economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic that is wreaking havoc in the world today.”

He added that he hoped preparations would be finalised to enable him to leave by month end.