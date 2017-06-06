Tuesday , 6 June 2017
ELECTION RESULTS

Thabane retains Abia #37 constituency seat

ABC leader Thomas Thabane

ALL Basotho Convention leader and former premier Thomas Thabane has retained the Abia #37 constituency after polling 6666 votes which translated to 77.5% of the votes cast in the constituency.

The Lesotho Congress for Democracy’s Phatsoa Tsibola came second after polling 1024 votes which translated to 11.9% of the votes cast in the constituency.

