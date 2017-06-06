Thabane retains Abia #37 constituency seat

Contact us today - Inquiries | News: editor@lestimes.co.ls | Advertising: marketing@lestimes.co.ls | Telephone: +266 2231 5356
ABC leader Thomas Thabane
ALL Basotho Convention leader and former premier Thomas Thabane has retained the Abia #37 constituency after polling 6666 votes which translated to 77.5% of the votes cast in the constituency.
The Lesotho Congress for Democracy’s Phatsoa Tsibola came second after polling 1024 votes which translated to 11.9% of the votes cast in the constituency.
June 5, 2017
