Tennis duo win Lesotho’s second medal in Congo

Mikia Kalati

Lesotho’s tennis doubles team of Lebelo Mosehle and Bishop Mosebi on Monday this week won the country’s second medal at the on-going All-Africa Games in Brazzaville, Congo.

Boxer Moroke Mokhotho was the first to win a medal for Team Lesotho, getting bronze last week after losing in the semifinal to a Tunisian opponent.

America-based Mosehle and Mosebi then scooped yet another bronze to make it two medals for the 27-member squad comprising boxers, lawn and tennis players, athletes with disabilities and taekwondo practitioners.

Lesotho Lawn Tennis Association president, Kamohelo Hlomisi, said there was always hope that tennis would get “something” out of the multi-sport, four-yearly continental Games.

Hlomisi on Tuesday told the Lesotho Times: “This win is great motivation for us, as an association, to put more effort in helping the sport grow.

“We are very happy and honoured with the performance of the two players and believe there is still a lot to come from them.”

However, Hlomisi noted the players had not played in many tournaments before heading to the Congo, which was a setback for them going into such a critical championship.

“The problem for us is having competitive matches for our players because tennis is being played in Maseru only,” said Hlomisi.

“The only time our players compete is when they play against each other. We are working hard to improve the sport and this medal is a good sign for the sport going forward.”

Khemisi further said the association would be working on constructing more tennis courts in different parts of the country to ensure a wider player-base.

“The plan is to go bigger and have tennis in three to fourth more districts so that we create more competition for our players,” Khemisi said.