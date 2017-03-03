Ten men LDF get revenge on LCS

Mikia Kalati

TEN-MEN LDF yesterday atoned for their LNIG Top8 heartbreak at the hands of LCS by defeating the correctional services side 2-0 in a rescheduled Vodacom Premier League match played at Ratjomose Barracks.

Last Saturday, LDF were knocked out of the LNIG Top 8 by LCS who booked their semi-final spot with an aggregate 1-0 win.

However, it was sweet revenge for the army side in yesterday’s league encounter.

LDF stunned their opponents with an early goal just five minute into the game through Corporal Motanyane.

The goal seemed to work wonders for LDF who created several goal scoring chances which they failed to put away.

Their goalkeeper Likano Mphuthing also put up an impressive performance to help his side to maintain their lead whenever LCS created chances of their own.

Masheshena looked very dangerous especially with the attacking trio of Makara Ntaitsane, Lieta Lehloka and Hopolang Mohlalefi who combined well but failed to take their chances.

Soon after the half-time break, LCS brought on Seperiti Malefane and they were thrown a lifeline after LDF captain Molibeli Janefeke was given his marching orders early in the second half.

However there was not to be any comeback and instead, it was LDF who surged further ahead when Mojela Letsie capitalised on goalkeeper Sam Ketsekile’s failure to deal with a weak shot.

Substitute Mosiuoa Boseka nearly pulled one back for LCS but his well-taken free kick was superbly dealt with by the outstanding Mphuthing.

LDF assistant coach, Malefetsane Pheko expressed his delight in the post-match interview, telling the Lesotho Times that they exacted sweet revenge for last Saturday’s loss.

“We are delighted with the win, our players showed the right attitude and character even when they were one man down,” Pheko said.

“It is a sweet revenge for us after losing to the same team in the cup competition over the weekend.”

Pheko said his charges needed to maintain consistency to make a strong finish to their season.

LCS coach Mpitsa Marai said their opponents showed greater desire than his charges.

“LDF won because their players showed more commitment than our players,” Marai said.

“We have to go back to the drawing board and work on our mistakes,” he said.

In another match played in Quthing yesterday, Lioli edged Liphakoe 1-0 despite losing star midfielder Tšoanelo Koetle who was sent off.

Obakeng Modirwa scored the only goal of the match.