Tale, Koloti headline transfers

Mikia Kalati

FORMER Likuena striker, Thapelo Tale is set to revive his career at Kick4Life after parting ways with Lioli.

The speedy forward joined Lioli at the start of the season after walking away from Likhopo as a free agent, but failed to impress.

Tale has seen little game time in the last two years as he was at loggerheads with management at Likhopo as he sought a move away from the club.

He joins a host of Likhopo products that are now on the books of high-flying Kick4Life who are chasing league honours under coach, Leslie Notši.

The others are Bokang ‘Left’ Mothoana who once played in the Tunisian league, as well as Likano Teele (who also joined in this transfer window), Sefoli Ntoi and Mukete Mboh.

Tale, who had a stint in Serbia, had been training with Kick4Life for the past two weeks.

Meanwhile, LMPS also made a big signing, bringing in former Sandawana striker Raboama Koloti who is currently undergoing training as a police officer.

The youth international came to prominence last season as his goals helped Sandawana finish the campaign in fourth position.

His efforts won him the young player of the season and since then he has been on the radar of the top premier league clubs.

LMPS are gradually emerging as a force to be reckoned with having signed a number of big name players over the last two years.

The police outfit also previously signed ex-Matlama star Nkau Lerotholi who has been a rock in defence this season.

Liphakoe also recently beefed up their team by acquiring the services of former Likuena striker, Lehlomela Ramabele and he has since opened his account for the Quthing side.

Matlama have also signed talented former Qoaling Highlanders winger Moteloa Khemisi who has already made his debut for the country’s most successful side.