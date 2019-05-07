Swallows boost survival chances

Mikia Kalati

SWALLOWS clinched their first win of the second round to boost their chances of surviving the chop from the Econet Premier League coming from a goal down to beat Likhopo 2-1 on Sunday.

The win left the relegation threatened Mazenod outfit on 15 points. If Swallows win their remaining two games, then they will survive the chop as Majantja and Galaxy have continued to drop points.

Mohau Khali was the hero for Swallows against Likhopo netting a brace to hand the club only its third victory in 24 games.

Despite the win against the inconsistent Likhopo, Swallows remain at the bottom of the table with 15 points after 24 games and are now a point below Majantja, who are 13th spot on the 14-team log table.

The defeat by Swallows damaged Likhopo’s chances of finishing the campaign among the top eight teams, which would help them qualify for next season’s LNIG Top8.

The Red Army is 10th with 29 points after 24 games.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Lioli’s ambition to finish the campaign among the tour four teams suffered a major blow after the side lost 1-0 to LMPS.

Lehlohonolo Thotanyana’s outfit is without a win in its last four league matches now sits in fifth place, two points behind fourth placed LDF.

Tse Nala have 36 points while LDF, who were held to a goalless draw by Sefotha-fotha on Saturday, are third with 38 points.

Econet Premier League leaders Matlama were also in action on Sunday and cruised to a comfortable 3-0 victory over relegation threatened Galaxy.

Tse Putsoa needed to win their match at Maputsoe DIFA Ground Stadium to maintain their five points lead at the top of the table.

In form striker, Motebang Sera, netted a brace to take his tally for this season to 17 goals while Mabuti Potloane scored the other goal.

Matlama leads the league table with 56 points after 24 games and stand a good chance of winning their historic 10th Premier League title.

However, Tse Putsoa have Bantu breathing down their neck in second after the Mafeteng outfit scored late on Saturday to clinch a 1-0 victory over LCS.

A Matšo Matebele still have a chance of snatching the title away from Tse Putsoa’s reach in their remaining three games to make it three league titles in a row.

They are second with 51 points after playing 24 matches.

LCS on the other hand, are no longer in the race for the title following the defeat to Bantu on Saturday as they cannot longer get to the 56 points that leaders Matlama have.

Kick4Life, who still have a chance for a top four place were also in action on Saturday, but lost 1-0 to Liphakoe.

Bob Mafoso’s side is fifth with 35 points after 24 games and can still make something out of their remaining games if LDF and Lioli continue to drop points.

Meanwhile, troubled Linare and Majantja drew 1-1 stalemate. Majantja are second from bottom and will be playing for survival in their remaining two matches.