Sunday Express 19-25 2020

Prime Minister Thomas Thabane yesterday deployed the army onto the streets to deal with all those he claimed were destabilising his government. See the full story and other stories in the e-edition of the Sunday Express on the link:
Prime Minister Thomas Thabane yesterday deployed the army onto the streets to deal with all those he claimed were destabilising his government. See the full story and other stories in the e-edition of the Sunday Express on the link:
Lesotho's widely read newspaper, published every Thursday and distributed throughout the country and in some parts of South Africa. Contact us today: News: editor@lestimes.co.ls Advertising: marketing@lestimes.co.ls Telephone: +266 2231 5356
2 comments
Love the Lesotho Times news
I want to thank Dr irabor for helping me in curing my HIV/AIDS DISEASES Completely, for like 5yrs Now I have been suffering from HIV/AIDS Diseases, but one day as I was browsing through the Internet I met a post about a woman called Emmanuel Ruth who was cured by Dr irabor so I decided to give it a try to see if he could save my life, Luckily for me I was cured by him. I cannot stop thanking him for what he has done for me if you are into similar problem you can contact him. He is a great herbalist that treats and cure all manner of diseases like Herpes, HIV, Cancer, Syphilis, Hepatitis B and C, all types of Cancer, Gonorrhea, and solves life’s problems that you might have etc. contact him today and he will help you solved your problems whatssAp ::::: +44 20 7183 8689