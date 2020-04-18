Home News Sunday Express 19-25 2020
Soldiers patrolling near Maseru main traffic circle on Saturday
News

Sunday Express 19-25 2020

by Lesotho Times
Prime Minister Thomas Thabane yesterday deployed the army onto the streets to deal with all those he claimed were destabilising his government.  See the full story and other stories in the e-edition of the Sunday Express on the link:

Rankopane April 19, 2020 - 2:39 pm

Love the Lesotho Times news

Henry April 19, 2020 - 3:27 pm

