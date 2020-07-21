Striking health professionals petition Majoro 

Limpho Sello

STRIKING health workers have petitioned Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro to address their demands for Coronavirus (Covid-19) risk allowances and personal protective equipment (PPEs) to protect them from the deadly virus.

This after the latest round of negotiations with Health Minister Motlatsi Maqelepo on Tuesday failed to yield an agreement.

The workers’ representatives met Mr Maqelepo on Tuesday, a day after they began their strike which has paralysed the health sector.

Immediately after the failed talks with Mr Maqelepo, the workers’ representatives requested an urgent meeting with Dr Majoro.

“As of today, we realise that we are reaching a deadlock with the (Health) Minister (Maqelepo).

“We thus request an audience with the Honourable Prime Minister at the earliest time possible since this has become a national challenge with health facilities providing only emergency services.

“We hope and trust that the Prime Minister will accord us the time requested as a matter of urgency,” the coalition states in its letter signed by its chairperson Gertrude Mothibe.

The coalition’s spokesperson Dr Mojakisane Ramafikeng said they resolved to take their grievances “to a higher office” after the collapse of their talks with Mr Maqelepo.

“Ntate Maqelepo failed us hence we resolved to take our grievances to a higher office.

“We need a meeting with the prime minister urgently. While we are still protecting ourselves from Covid-19 (by striking), we hope he will be in a position to hear us and respond to our grievances. We now await his response to our request,” Dr Ramafikeng told this publication yesterday.

Repeated efforts to obtain comments from Dr Majoro and the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Kemiso Mosenene, were unsuccessful as their mobile phones rang unanswered yesterday.