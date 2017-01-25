Stars donate to orphanages

Mohalenyane Phakela

RISING showbiz stars, Mavele (master of ceremonies) and DJ Vesta have lined food donations for various orphanages in the Maseru district.

The duo who have been making waves on the local and South African entertainment scene, indicated that they would make the donations at the end of this month.

Mavele this week told the Weekender that they had been moved by the overwhelming support they had received in their careers to give back to the vulnerable members of society.

“We believe we would not be where we are today had it not been for the support we have been getting from the people so as a token of appreciation, we intend to donate meals to the less fortunate,” Mavele said.

“We intend to reach out to different orphanages around Maseru and provide three meals (breakfast, lunch and supper) to the kids and we will consider those that we believe are struggling the most.

“This is not because we want to gain publicity through the children or because we have made a lot of money. We decided to use the little we have to make a positive impact on the needy.”

Mavele said they were open to any form of support in order to reach out to other districts and also motivate the vulnerable children.

“The children in orphanages have various talents but lack the platform to showcase these and we also hope that by sharing with them our experiences in the entertainment industry and the importance of chasing dreams, we could act as catalysts for them to pursue their goals.”

He said they also planned to host a charity event during winter for children living on the streets which would not only provide entertainment but motivate them to expose their talent in different areas.