Soldier faces murder charges

Pascalinah Kabi

A THIRTY-ONE-YEAR-OLD soldier has been remanded in custody on allegations of murdering a police officer stationed in Liphiring, Mohale’s Hoek.

Deputy police spokesperson Senior Inspector Lerato Motseki said police reports suggested the deceased was killed after a scuffle with the suspect while drinking beer at a public bar.

“It is reported that the two were drinking together at a public bar in Liphiring, Mohale’s Hoek in October 2016. It is further reported that the suspect left the bar and came back at around midnight,” Senior Inspector Motseki said.

“It if further alleged that the deceased, a police officer from Mafeteng but posted at Liphiring, Mohale’s Hoek, left the bar. The suspect allegedly followed and minutes later gunshots were heard,” she said.

Senior Inspector Motseki said the bar occupants found the police officer’s lifeless body outside and that witnesses fingered the soldier as the killer.

She said the suspect was remanded in custody after appearing in court on 8 January and his next court appearance had been set for 23 January.

In an unrelated development, Senior Inspector Motseki said that a 30-year-old man from Lekhalong in Mohale’s Hoek stands accused of murdering a 45-year-old man from Ha Teboho, Phamong.

“It is reported that on 21 October, 2016 the two men had a fight which resulted into the 30-year-old beating the Phamong man to death,” she said.

She said the suspect fled immediately and was arrested at one of the border gates trying to cross into South Africa.

She said the suspect will appear in court as soon as investigations had been completed.