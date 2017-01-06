Shot in the arm for police stations

Pascalinah Kabi

ALLIANCE Insurance, a local insurance company says its renovations of police stations will go a long way in facilitating timely service delivery by the police.

The company recently renovated Mabote Police Stations and Vehicle Theft Detention and Counter Robbery Crime Unit (VTD and CRCU) offices near Setsoto Stadium in Maseru.

Alliance Insurance Sales and Marketing Manager,

said this was an on-going exercise and the aim was to “renovate as many police stations as we can in a 3 year project spanning the period from 2016 to 2018 in order to give back to the community and change Basotho’s lives for the better.”

“In 2016, we started with two: Mabote police station and VTD and CRCU, near the stadium. These have been completed and now we will move on to other stations,” Ms Mokobocho said, adding, they had also assisted the police to revive their newspaper, “which must not be allowed to die as it informs the public”.

She said their decision to assist the police was also motivated by their symbiotic relationship.

“We insure vehicles and other valuables that are at risk of being stolen, which is where the police come in. We are also aware of the escalating crime incidents, especially murder.

“As a composite insurer, we are also affected by this loss of life. Therefore we found it of utmost importance to lend a helping hand to improve the work conditions of our hard working police force,” Ms Mokobocho said.

She said police officers spend most of their times at work and as such, it was important for their morale to create a conducive work environment.