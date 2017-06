TRADE Minister Joshua Setipa of the Lesotho Congress for Democracy has lost the Maseru #32 constituency in Saturday’s National Assembly elections. Mr Setipa garnered 1129 votes which translated to 21.4% of the votes cast in the constituency.

The constituency was won by the All Basotho Convention’s Makgothi Lesego Calayel who polled 3249 votes which translated to 21.4% of the votes cast.