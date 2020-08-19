Sekata’s LCD future hangs in the balance as infighting continues

’Marafaele Mohloboli

THE opposition Lesotho Congress for Democracy (LCD) will meet today to decide the fate of its secretary general Teboho Sekata who has accused party leader Mothetjoa Metsing, and his deputy Tšeliso Mokhosi of “oppressing” him.

Social media was abuzz last week with rumours of Mr Sekata’s threats to dump the party because he could no longer stand what he said was the oppressive behaviour of Messrs Metsing and Mokhosi.

Mr Sekata this week acknowledged the infighting within the opposition party but was quick to point out that he had changed his mind about leaving the party.

“I am aware of the social media reports and it is true that I had confided in some of the party members that I intended to leave the LCD. But I have had a change of heart and I am not going anywhere,” Mr Sekata told the Lesotho Times.

“The leader (Mr Metsing) and his deputy (Mr Mokhosi) are behind all these fights. They want me out as they feel that I am a threat to them.”

He said his problems began when last December when contested the secretary general’s post against the wishes of Mr Metsing who wanted him to stand aside for Ms Mamello Morrison. According to Mr Sekata, Mr Metsing wanted Ms Morrison elected “as a reward for keeping the party intact while Ntate Metsing and Ntate Mokhosi were in exile (from 2017 until their return in late 2018)”.

Mr Sekata said he next faced opposition when he threw his hat into the ring for the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairperson’s post which he won after defeating Mr Mokhosi.

“Just like the LCD elections where I outsmarted Mme Morrison, I defeated Ntate Mokhosi for the PAC post and this has caused this uproar in the party,” he said.

However, LCD spokesperson Apesi Ratšele accused Mr Sekata of making “baseless accusations” against Messrs Metsing and Mokhosi “with the aim of bringing the party into disrepute”.

Addressing a press conference in Maseru this week, Mr Ratšele accused Mr Sekata of failing to follow the proper party channels to air his grievances. He said Mr Sekata had never indicated that he was unhappy over anything and they were therefore “shocked” to learn of his allegations in the media when such grievances ought to have been tabled before the party caucus.

“This is our very first time to hear of his (Mr Sekata’s) complaints.

“It is not true that the leader (Mr Metsing) is a vindictive person. The truth of the matter is that he (Mr Metsing) is very understanding and always lenient whenever he has to intervene or mediate in any issue.

“The national executive committee (NEC) got a report from the leader that some LCD MPs were worried after learning that there were some misunderstandings within the NEC. Therefore, there will be a caucus meeting on Thursday (today) which will decide on the way forward on the Sekata issue.

“We want to allay the fears of all the party members. We still have everything under control and we want to assure you that nothing will destroy this party. We stand guided by the party constitution and even in this (Mr Sekata’s) case, we shall follow the constitution in reaching a decision,” Mr Ratšele said.

In a separate interview with this publication after the press conference, Mr Sekata said, “I am not going nowhere”.

“I know there are people who are not happy and can’t put up with me. Anyone who can’t put up with me should just do themselves a favour and leave the party,” Mr Sekata said.

He denied speculation that he had decided to join the ruling Democratic Congress (DC).

“I am an LCD legislator but I’m free to cast my vote with any party that I feel like supporting at that particular time. No one can take me to task over that because it is my right.

“Party constitutions don’t count when voting in parliament. I have power over my own vote. No one can tell me what to do,” Mr Sekata said.