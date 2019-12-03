Sefali sinks LMPS

Moorosi Tsiane

TSEPANG Sefali came from bench to score a brace that helped Bantu ease to a 3-0 over LMPS in an Econet Premier League match at Setsoto Stadium yesterday.

The win extended Bantu’s lead by eight points ahead of second-placed Matlama who have 19 points. They now have 27 points from nine matches.

LMPS sat back from the first whistle and that gave Bantu room to dominate possession although their seemingly solid defence kept the log leaders at bay.

LMPS came close to scoring 16 minutes into the match through a Roboama Koloti’ header but Tšoanelo Koetle cleared from the goal line.

Bantu’s first attempt came on 24 minutes through a Neo Mokhachane shot inside the 18-yard box but LMPS goalkeeper Sekhoane Moerane easily dealt with the threat.

Bantu’s patience nearly paid off on the half hour mark following a neat exchange of passes between Hlompho Kalake and Lehlohonolo Fothoane who found Mokhachane unmarked inside the penalty area. However, Fothoane squandered the chance.

Lazola Tjokotjokwana came close again at the stroke of half-time but his header missed the target.

Kalake finally opened the scoring in the additional time after receiving Itumeleng Falene’s cross unmarked inside the six-yard box and slotted in while LMPS tried to play an off-side trap.

The match had to be stopped for a few minutes as LMPS players demanded that the goal be ruled off.

Bantu made a double change soon after the break bringing in Sefali and Bokang Sello for Mokhachane and Retselisitsoe Khoete.

LMPS made their own changes on 75 minutes with Kokoana Motlatsi and Tšoarelo Mokoaleli coming in for Tšepo Seturumane and Monyatheli Ntobo.

Frustration got the better of the visitors as they kept conceding fouls.

LMPS made their last change introducing Tanki Makhele for Koloti on 79 minutes.

Although Tjokotjokwana was wasteful, he came to the party on the 80th minute catching the LMPS defence napping. He made a beautifully weighted pass to Sefali just outside the penalty for the latter to curl into the far corner.

Two minutes later, Bantu made their last change pulling out Tjokotjokwana for Litšepe Marabe.

A few minutes later, LMPS were once again caught on counter and Sefali extended for Bantu placing into the far corner after receiving a defence splitting pass from Lazola.

Bantu coach Bob Mafoso said he was happy with the result.

“It was always going to be tough to play with a team that is sitting back and trying to catch us on the break,” Mafoso said.

“In the first half we struggled to break their wall although we dominated possession. However, in the second stanza we corrected that and I am happy with the performance because I think our substitutes gave us what we wanted.”

On the other hand, LMPS coach Teele Ntšonyana immediately left the field after the final whistle and could not be reached for comment.