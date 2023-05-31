Samsung Relaunches Customer Service Centre

Maseru, Lesotho

New centre ready to give the Mountain Kingdom customers after-sales service

On 19 May 2023, Samsung officially relaunched the Customer Service Centre in Maseru, Lesotho to bring much-needed post-sales support and convenience to Basotho customers. Located at Ground Floor Shop 1, Industrial Area, Moshoeshoe Road, Maseru, the new Samsung Customer Service Centre has been rebranded and improved with the latest Samsung technology and is now in an optimal position to give greater access to even more customers.

The service centre had to be upgraded and moved to its current location to make it easily accessible to customers. It is a big improvement on the old one which didn’t cater for walk-in customers and wasn’t supporting all Samsung products. With the new service centre, Samsung aims to create a walk-in facility for the convenience of the Basotho customers. The company also wants to provide direct support for mobile phones that wasn’t there before, which meant customers had to send their devices to South Africa for repairs. With this move, Samsung also wants to grow the repair environment and create job opportunities in the Lesotho capital.

“Our commitment to giving our customer the most convenient service possible is always top of mind. Through this new service centre we want to demonstrate that we really take care of our customers beyond sales and are prepared to make the necessary investment to ensure they get the qualified and professional service they deserve,” said Paul Croll, Director of Customer Service at Samsung South Africa. “Our customers in smaller markets should enjoy the same level of service as the ones in bigger markets do and this is precisely what informed the move to prioritise this service centre.”

Besides giving customers support on all Samsung products, the revamped customer service centre gives customers ease of access to any repair work they need as well as improved security, both for themselves and their devices, which now no longer have to travel across the border just to get fixed. Customers can now drop off and collect their devices as well as have technicians to come to their homes to diagnose and/or fix their large appliances and TV’s.

The next big thing for the service centre, coming up in the near future, will be mobile eco repairs, where they will do more cost-effective mobile phone repairs while reducing electronic waste, which is in line with the Samsung’s environmental, social and corporate governance principles.

Operating Hours:

Monday to Friday 08:00 to 17:00

Saturday 08:00 to 17:00

END

Samsung proudly supports Busan’s bid for the World Expo 2030.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at https://news.samsung.com/za/

For further information, please contact:

Sinqobile Ngcobo Nomsa Radebe

Cheil SA Samsung Electronics South Africa

Office: +27 11 996 2365 +27 11 549 1646

Cell: +27 82 586 3062 +27 82 828 0737

Email: s.ngcobo@cheil.com nomsa.radebe@partner.samsung.com