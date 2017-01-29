Rugby season roars into life

Mikia Kalati

THE first phase of the six-team rugby league gets underway on Saturday in Roma.

Federation of Lesotho Rugby (FLR) secretary general, Litšitso Motšeremeli disclosed this in an interview with the Lesotho Times this week.

The league will also be strengthened by the return of former champions Giants who went into a self-imposed exile last year in protest over poor administration of the rugby association.

“It is all systems go for the new season and I believe the teams are also ready,” Motšeremeli said, adding, “There are a few things that need to be finalised”.

“We also welcome back Giants after they pulled out last year. We could not sideline them forever as they were the first rugby team in this country and some of their members were there when the sport began.

“But we still have to agree on a few things and the conditions of their return.”

The first match of the new season will see LCS go head to head with Swallows while Mabote Beavers take on Giants and NUL Spears will take on Warriors.

All the matches will be played in Roma.

The FLR secretary also said they were a lot of positives ahead of the new season after the association elected a new, full committee. Fetang Selialia retained his position as president.

“The fact that we have a complete committee means that everyone will carry out his duties efficiently and no one will hold more than one portfolio,” Motšeremeli said.

“It means that I will focus on my job as the secretary and will not double up in some other capacity which did not go down well with some members.

“We will strive for stability and our objective is to grow this league and make it competitive,” he said.

Motšeremeli also said the national team, Likatola would participate in the Africa 1D tournament in April.

Lesotho will be battle against southern African counterparts Swaziland and Malawi.

New FRL executive committee:

President: Fetang Selialia, Vice President: Letsielo Mabitle, Vice Secretary: Mokhethinyane Mpakeletsane, Treasurer: Morapeli Motaung and members are: Tokelo Bolata, Ntsane Mahlatsi and Sedumo Mnikazi.