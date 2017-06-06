Ramatšella gets 60 votes in Malimong #22

OUTSPOKEN politician and Lesotho People’s Congress Secretary-General Bokang Ramatšella only managed to garner 60 votes in Malimong #22 constituency during Saturday’s National Assembly elections, which translated to 0.9% of the votes cast in the constituency.

The constituency was won by the All Basotho Convention’s Mohlajoa Leshoboro Magents with 3371 votes, which constituted 50.5% of the votes cast in the constituency. In second place was the Democratic Congress’ (DC) Motjoboko Tjobe Joseph with 2147 votes, which were 32.2% of the votes cast in the constituency.