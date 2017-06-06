Tuesday , 6 June 2017
Qoo triumphant in Malingoaneng #77 constituency

Posted date : June 5, 2017 In Election 2017, Local News, News 0

DC spokesperson Serialong Qoo

COMMUNICATIONS Minister and Democratic Congress spokesperson Serialong Qoo has retained the Malingoaneng #77 constituency in Saturday’s National Assembly elections.

Mr Qoo garnered 3566 votes, which translated to 44.0% of the votes cast in the constituency.

The All Basotho Convention’s Elliot Lehora came second with 2388 votes which translated to 29.5% of the votes cast.

