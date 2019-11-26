Preps on course for Vinyl Escapade

Nthatuoa Koeshe

LESOTHO Deep House Movement (LesMove) will on Saturday host this year’s installment of the annual Vinyl Escapade gig at Kaycees Club in Roma.

DJs to play at the event include South African Linda Meyer, Holly Herb, Poka Moloi and Zakes, eSwatini’s Nkam V and Jazzinsoul and Lesotho’s Kixx The rythmic groover, Saint Mitch, Nchelax inthe House, DeepTaac and Montek.

LesMove founder, Deep Taac (born Tsolo Chabeli) told the Weekender in a recent interview that this event aims to create smooth relations between local DJs and those from eSwatini and South Africa.

“The two countries that have been invited are proof that beautiful music connects nations and goes beyond boundaries,” Deep Taac said.

He said they are also running a special for deep house lovers to purchase tickets and get free Vinyl Escapade T-Shirt.

Deep Taac said they would also have vinyl sales at the event courtesy of South African Linda Meyer’s South Store Record Shop.

“Our idea is simple. With the majority of incoming and veteran DJs leaning towards mainstream house, there is a huge gap in the Deep House and we intend to exploit it and be the main innovators locally.”

He said their focus was on matured audiences who seek “something rare, something of an art that one just can’t find in every corner”.

“Last year the second edition was held at The Deck and we had the privilege to work with one Uni DGeoff M, a renowned deep house spinner from South Africa. He brought an exclusive international act from Berlin, Germany.”

Uni performed alongside JA PA N and Ashley K. They were supported on the decks by some local DJs.

Deep Taac said the event would underline a whole new milestone for deep house in Lesotho and ensure enhanced global recognition.

Additionally, the show will exhibit a fusion of analogue (vinyl) and digital (CDs) “to deliver the best experience for the revelers.