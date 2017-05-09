Prayer service for slain NUL student

. . . as suspect is charged with murder

Staff Writer

THE National University of Lesotho (NUL) Students Representative Council (SRC) will next Wednesday hold a mass prayer meeting in memory of a female student who was shot dead last Friday.

Tumelo Mohlomi (24), a fourth-year student from Qacha’s Nek, was shot in the back of the head and died on the spot at a popular night spot just outside the Roma-based university allegedly by Police Constable (PC) Lefa Phihlela.

PC Phihlela appeared before the Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday and charged with murder, according to police spokesperson Superintendent Clifford Molefe. He was remanded in custody and is expected to appear again before the Magistrate’s Court on 12 May 2017.

Said Supt Molefe: “Investigations into the incident are continuing, but PC Lefa Phihlela has been charged with murdering the NUL student.”

Ms Mohlomi’s killing happened at a time when the university and the students on one hand and the government on the other were locked in a stalemate over tuition fees.

The stalemate resulted in protests in which several students and NUL staff members were injured. However, the students are expected to resume attending lectures today after suspending their nearly month-long strike to enable negotiations between the university and the government over their tuition fees.

Mr Ponya said they had also invited the Christian Council of Lesotho (CCL) to preside over the prayer meeting.

“We have already asked the university management to invite the CCL to hold a prayer session for us in memory of our colleague who was fatally shot last Friday,” he said.

Meanwhile, the NUL Council issued a statement after holding a special meeting on Tuesday this week expressing “heartfelt sympathy and condolences” to Ms Mohlomi’s family.

“Council also received a report concerning the unfortunate and untimely death of a fourth year female student, who allegedly was shot and passed on at a recreational facility outside campus on Friday, 28th April, 2017,” reads the statement.

“Council conveys its heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the family of the deceased, the student body and the entire university community.”

The council also appealed for calm “from everybody, especially the NUL community”.