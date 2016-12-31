Saturday , 31 December 2016
Police warn on dangers of firecrackers
Police warn on dangers of firecrackers

Police warn on dangers of firecrackers

Posted date : December 29, 2016

 

Mokhotlong police have banned the use of firecrackers ahead of the New Year celebrations, in a bid to ensure public safety and clamp down on possible criminal activity.

Police Officer Commanding Mokhotlong Police Station Senior Superintendent (Snr Sup) Tseea Makara said firecrackers were dangerous gadgets that had the potential to contribute towards public disorder.

Snr Supt Makara said mishandling of firecrackers could result in injuries or burns while some people might take chances to commit crime, hence the decision to ban their use within the district.

He said police were on high alert to confiscate firecrackers and they would also patrol the known crime hotspots.

Firecrackers have also be known to induce confusion, anxiety and fear among animals, causing them to flee their homes in an effort to escape the frightening detonations.

Snr Supt Makara also said police would be out in full force to ensure liquor traders observed trading hours as regulated by their trading licenses.

-Lena

