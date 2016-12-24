Police ‘ready’ for festive season

Limpho Sello

THE Lesotho Mounted Police Services (LMPS) says it has lined up several initiatives aimed at curbing incidents of crime and accidents which usually escalate during the festive season.

Police spokesperson Superintendent Clifford Molefe yesterday told the Lesotho Times they would be conducting stop and search operations in public places, villages, gatherings and even on the streets. He said anyone found in possession of illegal weapons such as firearms and knives as well as banned substances would be arrested.

“We are doing this because we know that during this time of the year there are more incidents and accidents due to people who carry illegal weapons,” Supt Molefe said.

“Some of the people engage in illegal and dangerous activities under the influence of drugs and substances hence these operations that we will be conducting,” Supt Molefe said, adding, they would also search for drugs and weapons at traffic check points.

Supt Molefe added that there would also be animal inspections to curb stock theft.