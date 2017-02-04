Outdoor excursions lined up

Mohalenyane Phakela

AN extreme sports company, Tsela Tours and Adventure have lined up a variety of sporting activities and outdoor games at Durham Link on Saturday.

The event which is aimed at refreshing the mind, will feature activities such as archery, map reading games, rock climbing, abseiling, kayaking takes as well as open canoeing in the Maqalika Lake and other team building exercises.

Company representative, Kemang Leluma this week told the Weekender that they had held similar events in the past with the aim of promoting domestic tourism.

“We want to encourage Basotho to explore their country and find things that can entertain them rather than crossing the border every time they have money,” Leluma said, adding, “This will be the sixth destination we are exploring after Thabana Ntlenyane, Katse Dam and AfriSki”.

“Extreme sports are a good way of rehabilitating the mind and they are also good for exercising the body. Furthermore, since most require a team effort, they are a perfect way to socialise and make new friends while also learning how to become a team player.

“Participants will be allowed to choose two from the list of activities that we have lined up for this Saturday and we will also have lessons for first timers in activities such as canoeing and archery,” he said.