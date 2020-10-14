NRA appoints deputy CEO

Nthatuoa Koeshe

THE National Reforms Authority (NRA) this week appointed Tšiu Khatibe its deputy chief executive officer (CEO).

The appointment comes a week after the authority held closed door interviews for five hopefuls. The interviews for the deputy came a week after the authority appointed Mafiroane Motanyane its CEO.

Adv Motanyane was appointed amid allegations of rigging and clandestine disqualification of some candidates.

Apart from Mr Khatibe, other contenders were Koenene Leanya, ‘Mawinie Kanetsi, Motlatsi Kolisang and Khiba Mohapi.

Messrs Leanya and Khatibe and Ms Kanetsi had also tried their luck for the CEO post which eventually went to Adv Motanyane.

“We were selecting the deputy CEO from the three shortlisted favourites (Ms Kanetse, Koenene Leanya and Mr Khatibe,” NRA chairperson Pelele Letsoela said after the appointment.

Mr Letsoela said 36 candidates applied for the position and the committee trimmed the list to five people (Koenene Leanya, Motlatsi Kolisang, Mawinnie Kanetsi, Khiba Mohapi and Tšiu Khatibe) who were called for interviews.

Mr Khatibe was the most outstanding candidate possessing the right qualities for the job.

Mr Letsoela said now that they have filled the vacancies for the CEO and his deputy, the two will immediately start recruiting staff for the secretariate.

The rest of the staff is expected to have been hired before the end of the month for them to start working in November.

“By next month, the reforms process should have started without fail. The NRA operations are tied to a 12 months’ timeline which will start as soon as the authority starts its work. Its work should end at least six months before the 2022 national elections.

“This means that whatever constitutional changes would have been proposed will be executed by the government that will be elected into power in 2022,” Mr Letsoela said.