No medals for Lesotho from CAA U18/20 Championships

Leemisa Thuseho

YOUNG local athletes found the going tough, failing to win a single medal in the just ended Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) Under 18 and Under 20 Championships in Lusaka, Zambia.

The joint championships ran from 29 April to 3 May 2023.

Lesotho was represented by 11 athletes who battled in different categories but none of them managed to bring home a single medal.

The females team consisted of six athletes. ‘Manqabang Tsibela competed in the 800m race while Opang Mohotle competed in the 100m category

Naleli None battled it in 200m while Nkatana Litlhare was in the 1500m competition.

Lekhehla Thabelo and ‘Mapaseka Makhosane competed in the 3000m race.

In the males’ category, Monaheng Mohapi competed in the 100m race while Neo Ntelele was in the 200m.

Amohelang Lepola was in the 800m competition alongside Kamohelo Makhoana. In the 3000m category, Lesotho had Taoana Semanama.

The team arrived back in the country on Thursday night empty handed with no medals.

President of the Federation of Athletics Lesotho (FAL), Ts’eliso Pheta, lamented the team’s failure to bring back any medals from the games.

However, he said they could not blame the athletes or exert pressure on them because they were still in “the building phase to develop future competitive athletes”.