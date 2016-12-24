Needy kids get festive goodies

Limpho Sello

ORPHANS and Vulnerable Children (OVC) in the Ha-Leqele area of Maseru were treated to an early Christmas after Prayer of Praise Church partnered with Saby Events Planning Company to donate goods to them this week.

Various goods that included clothes were handed out to the OVCs and their guardians at a ceremony where they were also treated to meals, motivational speeches as well as entertainment from the gospel artiste Mphuthi Nthako and Rapper Rapelang Rapz.

Saby Events founder and Managing Director Seabata Pebane told the Lesotho Times on the sidelines of the event that as an orphan, he empathised with the plight of OVCs hence the gesture during the festive season when families gather together and children receive gifts from their loved ones, while OVCs have no one to do the same for them.

Mr Pebane said it was important for the children to understand they were also loved.

“We want them to look presentable in the clothes and to also feel beautiful and comfortable,” Mr Pebane said, adding that being vulnerable did not mean the children should feel unworthy and ostracised by society.

He said they had worked closely with the women in the village who formed a committee to identify the beneficiaries.

Mr Pebane also called on other companies to donate to vulnerable children, adding that although his company was growing, they had seen it fit to embark on non-profit initiatives to help those in need.

A representative of the beneficiaries and guardians, Mapuseletso Nkone commended the church and the company for the gesture, adding, it would certainly bring joy to the beneficiaries knowing there were people who had their welfare at heart.

“This has brought so much joy and hope to our lives as well as the children now that they know there are people out there who love and think about their welfare,” Ms Nkone said.

“There are many OVCs out there and they are frequently exposed to danger but it is my hope that through such organisations and such efforts they will be able to live more decent lives.”