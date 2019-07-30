MP sues police for M2 million torture damages

Pascalinah Kabi

OPPOSITION Movement for Economic Change (MEC) legislator Thabo Ramatla is suing Police Commissioner Holomo Molibeli, Assistant Commissioner (ACP) Beleme Lebajoa and two members of the Police Special Investigation Unit for M2 million as damages for the torture that he was allegedly subjected to by the police in May this year.

In the court application filed on his behalf by prominent lawyer Advocate Zwelakhe Mda on 13 July 2019, Mr Ramatla alleges that Inspectors Chabalala, Nkeane and two other officers tortured him on the night of 7 May 2019 after arresting him at his home in Mafeteng. He does not say why he was arrested by the police. Inspectors Chabalala and Nkeane’s first names are not stated in the court papers.

Inspectors Chabalala, Nkeane and the other unidentified officers are members of the Police Special Investigation Unit which is headed by ACP Lebajoa. Inspectors Chabalala, Nkeane, ACP Lebajoa, the Commissioner of Police and the Attorney General cited as 1st to 5th defendants respectively in the lawsuit.

“On or about the 7th of May 2019, the plaintiff was unlawfully arrested by the 1st and 2nd defendants, (Inspectors Chabalala and Nkeane) who were accompanied by several other officers, at his place in Mafeteng,” Adv Mda states in the court papers.

“Subsequent to his arrest, he (Mr Ramatla) was conveyed to Police Headquarters in Maseru. In the evening of the same date plaintiff was tortured by the 1st and 2nd defendants and other two officers whose names are unknown to plaintiff.

“The plaintiff was tortured by being suffocated with a blanket, his hands cuffed tightly on his back, made to lie on his stomach on the floor head facing down and subjected to electric shocks through his fingers and toes.”

Adv Mda states that Mr Ramatla suffered serious bodily injuries, fainted several times, soiled himself and his dignity was impaired by the degrading experience.

He said Inspectors Chabalala, Nkeane and the other officers acted in their capacities as employees of the Lesotho Mounted Police Service (LMPS) when they tortured Mr Ramatla.

“The plaintiff claims as damages against defendants, jointly and severally, payment of the sum of M2 000 000 as damages, payment of interest at the rate of 12 percent per annum calculated from the date of the issue of summons to date of payment, costs of suit and further and/or alternative relief,” Adv Mda states.

Mr Ramatla’s allegations of police brutality are among many in the long line of accusations that have been levelled against the police service in recent times by the public, governing and opposition parties, civil society organisations and Lesotho’s development partners.

The accusations continue to pile up despite assurances by Prime Minister Thomas Thabane that his government does not tolerate human rights violations and it will act decisively against rogue police officers who have tarnished the image of the LMPS.