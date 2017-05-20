‘Mother-daughter bond most powerful’        

Pascalinah Kabi

POMP and circumstance was on display at an event organised by Little Feet Foundation to celebrate the relationships between mothers and daughters.

Dubbed “Mother and Daughter Benefit Dinner”, the event was held at AVANI Maseru Hotel last Saturday, with over a 100 fabulously dressed mothers and daughters celebrating their bonds on Mother’s Day eve.

Usually marked worldwide on 14 May annually, Mother’s Day honours motherhood, maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers in society.

Little Feet Foundation founder Thabiso Letsoela told the Lesotho Times the event, which was sponsored by digital satellite TV provider DStv, was meant to foster the development of good relationships between parents and children.

He said the approach was informed by the realisation that a good parent-child relationship was critical for the latter’s psychological development.

Founded in 2014, Little Feet Foundation is a non-profit organisation with the primary aim of providing psychological services to children residing in various children care facilities, orphanages and underprivileged communities in Lesotho.

Its mission is to promote normal development of children through provision of free psychological services, training of caregivers in the orphanages and communities, as well as educating the public about the children’s psychological related problems.

Little Feet Foundation uses the services of clinical psychologists, psychotherapists and psychiatrists to offer comprehensive psychological support to children.

“Any mother or daughter who understands the importance of growing the bond between the two was expected to attend as the event was a mother and daughter benefit dinner, where either a mother or daughter would take the other on a date,” Mr Letsoela said.

“The main message was the importance of the bond between mothers and daughters and how women in general should behave.”

He said the event was not dampened by the absence of headline speaker, South African actress and television presenter Boity Thulo, who could not attend due to a family emergency.

She was replaced by motivational speaker, ‘Masesheke Ntlhakana, who delivered an uplifting message for both mothers and daughters.

Asked what made the event unique, Mr Letsoela said: “We think the event was different in that it provided a platform for mothers and daughters to spend quality time while being reminded of the importance of their bond and how it affects women’s behaviour in general.”

He pointed out that the relationship between a mother and female child was integral to the latter’s health, self-esteem and all her other relationships.

“We believe that the mother-daughter relationship is the most powerful bond in the world; for better for worse,” Mr Letsoela said.

“In our opinion, how a woman sees herself, how she is in her adult relationship with partners and how she mothers her own children is profoundly influenced by her relationship with her own mother.”