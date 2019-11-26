Monare, Nkhasi end 10-match suspension

Leemisa Thuseho

FORMER Kick4Life (K4L) Ladies assistant coach, Teboho Monare and Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) head coach, Lehloenya Nkhasi, are back at work after the lapse of their 10 game suspension by the Women Super League (WSL).

The duo was suspended for their part in an altercation involving players from both teams during a league match at the K4L ground in March 2019.

Apart from the 10-game suspension, the two coaches were also warned that a repeat of the offence would automatically trigger a permanent ban from WSL activities.

WSL chairperson Chris Bullock confirmed to Lesotho Times that the duo is now free to return to the game.

“Yes, their 10-game suspension is over and they served their punishment accordingly,” Bullock said.

“I hope that shows everyone how seriously we take such behavior.”

Although, he has no official notification from the WSL, Monare told Lesotho Times that he was aware that he had now served his suspension completely.

“I have been doing my own counting and of course we served the suspension accordingly,” he said.

Monare also revealed that after leaving K4L towards the end of last season, he is now working with Basetsana Ladies Football Club even though he is yet to be contracted.

On the other hand, LDF coach Nkhasi said he started siting on his team’s bench last Saturday during their game against National University of Lesotho (LDF) side, Rovers in Mafeteng.

LDF welcomed the coach back with a style by defeating Rover 0-6.

“I am back on the bench; it is good to be back as because being away has been frustrating as I had limited influence on the team during games. When players made mistakes, I couldn’t rectify them.

“The only good part was that I still could train the team during my suspension. I could still plan the game with the technical team although I was barred from making any contributions during games,” Nkhasi said.

Nkhasi gave credit to his technical team saying despite his absence from the bench, the team still continued with on unbeaten run.

The defending champions, LDF are currently leading the WSL league campaign with 18 points after six games. They are also enjoying a six-game unbeaten run having won all their games so far.

K4L are second with 13 points while league newbies Limkokwing Ladies are at the the bottom of the log after losing all their games.