Molete warns against complacency

. . . as Sefotha-fotha close in on top flight football

Mikia Kalati

SEFOTHA-FOTHA coach Tiisesto Molete has called on his players to remain focused and guard against complacency to achieve their dream of winning promotion to the Vodacom Premier League.

With only four games to play, the Ha Mabote side enjoy a nine point advantage over second placed Galaxy and can seal promotion by winning their next two matches.

They sit at the top of the Northern Stream league with 35 points from 13 games while Galaxy are second with 26 points also from 13 games.

The club had to deal with the heartbreak of losing out on automatic promotion to Butha Buthe Warriors on the last day of last season’s campaign.

However, Molete believes they have learnt from their painful experience and are more mature this time around.

“In the past, especially last year, we lost focus thinking we had already been promoted,” Molete said, adding, “We used to relax and complacency would kick in among my players but we are more focused now”.

He said it also helped that this time around the team had been built around young players who had come through the ranks at the club.

The A division Northern Stream coach said his charges had to go for the kill in their remaining matches to show they were ready to compete with the big boys in the premier league.

“It is important to treat each of the upcoming games with the necessary respect.

“There will be no an easy game and we should aim to win all of them because you never know what will happen.”

In the Southern stream, Van Rooyen tops the standings with just a point ahead of former premier league side, Majantja.

The Mafeteng side played out a 1-all draw with Roma Boys over the weekend while Majantja won 3-2 away to Qoaling Highlanders.

Another former premier league side, Swallows are third, just two behind the pacesetters with all clubs having played 13 games.