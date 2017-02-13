Moleleki guard arrested

Lekhetho Ntsukunyane

A JOINT military and police task team is allegedly investigating opposition Alliance of Democrats (AD) leader, Monyane Moleleki on suspicion of possessing illegal weapons at his Qoatsaneng home in Ha- Tsautse.

Sources privy to the developments, told this publication that a security officer deployed at Mr Moleleki’s residence was yesterday arrested by four men and taken to the Police Headquarters in Maseru where he was allegedly interrogated about the alleged weapons and “suspicious movements” at the AD leader’s home.

Seabata Mahamo, of the Caledon Security Company, was allegedly arrested by two policemen and two soldiers as he was preparing to leave his Khubetsoana home to assume his duties at Mr Moleleki’s residence yesterday.

According to AD spokesperson, Teboho Lehloenya, Mr Mahamo received a call from a man who identified himself as a police officer from Police Headquarters at about 3:30pm yesterday.

“The security officer was asked about his whereabouts by the caller,” Mr Lehloenya said, adding, “the report I got from him (Mr Mahamo) was that the police officer asked him whether he was still at his home.”

“He told the police officer that he was preparing to leave his home to go to work and the policeman then requested him to stay put indicating the police were coming to his place to fetch him for interrogation,” Mr Lehloenya told the Lesotho Times last night.

He said Mr Mahamo reported that four men later arrived at his home and “they identified themselves as two policemen and two soldiers who had come to arrest him”.

“They took him to Police Headquarters where he said he was intensively asked about suspicious movements and weapons kept and used by some people to guard Ntate Monyane.”

Mr Mahamo was reportedly released at 6:30 pm and taken to Mr Moleleki’s residence 30 minutes after the scheduled time for his night shift which was supposed to have started at 6:00pm.

Caledon Security Operations Manager, Seutloali Seutloali also told this publication that Mr Mahamo had informed him about his arrest.

Mr Seutloali added he relieved Mr Mahamo from duty and replaced him with another security officer “after this terrifying incident because he was not in the right state of mind”.

When the Lesotho Times crew arrived at Mr Moleleki’s place late last night, scores of AD supporters and other people were still gathered at Mr Moleleki’s residence after news of the incident had spread on social media.

Mr Lehloenya said they were going to camp at Mr Moleleki’s home the entire night “because we suspect these people are actually on a mission to assassinate Ntate Moleleki”.

Efforts to get comment from police spokesperson, Superintendent Clifford Molefe were unsuccessful as his phone rang unanswered last night.