Molapo raring to go

Moorosi Tsiane

SANDAWANA skipper Johannes Molapo says he is itching to get back into action as he has fully recovered from the cuboid bone fracture that sidelined him for eight weeks.

The buoyant Molapo, popularly known as Mathoho (after South African Premier league side Kaizer Chiefs defender Erick Mathoho) this week told the Lesotho Times that he had resumed training with the rest of the team.

“I have fully recovered and started training with the team after the Christmas break on Monday,” Molapo said, adding, “It has been two dull months on the sidelines and watching the team struggle but still I give credit to my teammates for the commitment they have shown”.

The Makoanyane XI defender said it would not be easy to regain his place in the team’s first eleven but he was determined to fight for his place.

“Every player knows that once they are out with an injury it will not be easy to break into the team so I am not an exception but what is important is I am ready to fight and see that I cement my position at the heart of defence.

“The support from everyone in the team has been amazing and I thank them for that. It is only by working hard on the field of play that I can show them how grateful I am for their support.”

In their first match of the second round, Sandawana welcome rookies Sky Battalion to Maputsoe DIFA Ground on 15 January and Molapo said a victory would boost their confidence going forward.

“Compared to last season we have not been playing that well and there are so many factors that contributed such as changes in our technical team, the departure of key players, Mkhonazi Mkhonazi and our target man Roboama Koloti.

“But we have had enough time now to work on that and it is important that we beat Sky Battalion to boost our morale because they (Sky) have been in great form,” Molapo said.

The former Swallows defender said they were targeting a top four finish.

Sandawana finished the first round on ninth position with 16 points after winning three, drawing seven and losing three of the 13 matches they played.