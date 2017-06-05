Molapo loses Maputsoe #15 constituency

BASOTHO National Party Deputy Leader Joang Molapo has lost the Maputsoe #15 constituency in Saturday’s National Assembly election. Chief Molapo garnered 1365 votes (which translated to 16% of the votes cast). The constituency was won by Sekhamane Sotlehang of the All Basotho Convention who polled 3709 votes (which translated to 45.8% of the votes cast).

Mr Sotlehang’s nearest challenger was Lehlokoana Matsepo of the Lesotho Congress for Democracy who polled 1531 votes (which translated to 18.9% of the votes cast).

