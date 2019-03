Moorosi Tsiane

THE newly-elected Democratic Congress (DC) leader, Mathibeli Mokhothu, recently mocked Prime Minister Thomas Thabane, saying his quest to politicise the judiciary through undeserving appointments had backfired as the same judges now have the dilemma of adjudicating between warring members of the premier’s All Basotho Convention (ABC) party.

Mr Mokhothu lashed out at the Thabane administration, accusing it of using the Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) and the Lesotho Mounted Police Service (LMPS) to kill innocent citizens.

Mr Mokhothu who succeeded the founding DC leader and former Prime Minister Pakalitha Mosisili, made the accusations while addressing a party rally in ‘Melikane in the Lebakeng constituency (Qacha’s Nek).

This was his maiden rally as the leader of the country’s biggest opposition party.

He said the ruling coalition had undermined the tenets of democracy through the needless hiring and firing of judges, undeserving appointments to the LDF command and involving the police in its campaign of violence against innocent citizens.

“I have never seen a government such as this one of Ntate Moholo Tom (Thabane), Mr Mokhothu said, adding, “These people have turned their backs on the people who voted them into power and they are using the police to kill the very same people”.

“They are destroying the security agencies by involving them in politics. They have politicised the police force and they are using the police to kill the nation. Ever since they came into power there have been 43 reported cases of people who have died at the hands of police.”

“The rule of law needs to be respected and those who are in government must know better but not this coalition government of Ntate Tom. They have also involved the LDF in their politics. Someone (Dr Thabane) went into exile and when he returns, he promotes the same soldiers he went into exile with to the high ranks. That is in itself, a politicisation of an institution which needs to be apolitical.”

A fortnight ago, Dr Thabane condemned police brutality and ordered the Minister of Police, ‘Mampho Mokhele, to furnish him with a report of how the ministry has dealt with cases of police officers suspected of human rights violations.

Dr Thabane said this at the official opening of a police station at the Letšeng village in Mokhotlong. The station was built by diamond miner, Letšeng Diamonds, as part of its corporate social responsibility.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr Thabane said it was unacceptable that some police officers continued to tarnish the image of the force through acts of brutality against civilians.

On Sunday, Mr Mokhothu also accused the Thabane administration of undermining the independence of the judiciary through the needless hiring and firing of judges.

“The other issue is that of the judiciary where these people have been interfering by chopping and hiring their own judges. They have their people at the High Court and another one at the Court of Appeal. They thought that it will be us in the congress parties who would face those judges but because God has heard our prayers it’s the very same ABC people who are fighting in those courts of law.

“They went for their national executive committee (NEC) elections last month and since then there have been fights after fights and name calling,” he said.

The DC has previously slammed the government over the appointments of Acting Chief Justice Maseforo Mahase and the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Kananelo Mosito. Justice Mahase was appointed last September after the suspension of Chief Justice Nthomeng Majara for alleged misconduct. The DC and other opposition parties say the appointments are partisan and designed to ensure the governing coalition receives favourable judgements.

Justice Mahase presided over the case in which the ABC’s Koro-Koro constituency committee challenged the ABC’s then NEC’s decision to disqualify National University of Lesotho (NUL) Vice Chancellor Professor Nqosa Mahao from contesting the party’s NEC elections which were held on 1 and 2 February this year.

Justice Mahase ruled against the Koro-Koro committee but the latter won the case after appealing to the Court of Appeal where it was presided over by Justice Mosito.

Justice Mahase is handling yet another case in which three ABC legislators have petitioned the High Court to nullify the election of Prof Mahao and others into the ABC’s NEC. Prof Mahao was elected deputy leader. On Sunday, Prof Mahao told a rally in Koro-Koro that the case could well end up before the Court of Appeal if the ABC factions fail to reach an out of court settlement and if Justice Mahase rules against his faction.

Mr Mokhothu also told the rally that the government was on the brink of collapse and his party was ready to take over.

“This government is on the blink of collapse and we are ready as the congress movement to take over,” he said.