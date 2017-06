MOVEMENT for Economic Change leader Selibe Mochoboroane has won the Thabana-Morena #52 constituency in Mafeteng district during Saturday’s National Assembly elections with 3993 votes, which constituted 63.3% of the votes.

In second place was the Lesotho Congress for Democracy’s Bereng Majoro with 1013 votes, which constituted 16.0% of the votes.