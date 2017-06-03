MMB rewards competition winners

Mohalenyane Phakela

FIFTY lucky Basotho were recently treated to an all-expenses paid weekend getaway at Mohale Lodge by Maluti Mountain Brewery (MMB) as part of the country’s golden jubilee of independence celebrations.

Twenty five winners of the beverage company’s 2016 competition which was launched as part of independence commemorations were given the privilege of bringing along their partners for the weekend event which kicked off at the MMB premises in Maseru on Saturday morning and ended the next day at the Mohale Lodge situated close to the Mohale Dam.

Theirs was a fun-filled one-day trip from the moment they left Maseru as they were supplied with generous quantities of their favourite locally produced Maluti beverage along with regular stops along the way to enable them to dance and take photos.

MMB’s sales representative, Stephen Foko this week told the Weekender that the company was proud to be associated with the milestone of independence, adding they would reward the remaining 100 competition winners next week.

“We launched Maluti competition last year which coincided with the country’s 50 years of independence because Maluti is the only alcoholic beverage produced in Lesotho, the Pride of Lesotho,” Foko said.

“All in all, there should be 150 winners. We will reward the remaining 100 winners on 9 June where 50 of these will get to tour Maluti Mountain Brewery to learn how their favourite beer is produced while the other 50 will receive Maluti hampers.”

One of the competition winners, Puseletso Mokhoabane from Quthing said she found Maluti to be the best beer.

“I have tried other alcoholic beverages but I found a home in Maluti which does not give me a hangover and other unpleasant feelings regardless of how much I consume.

“It used to be a taboo for a lady to consume beer but that is no longer the case and I will not give up my favourite Maluti,” she said, adding she thoroughly enjoyed the weekend outing and would enter future competitions.